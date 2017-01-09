Sheffield charity strives to reduce everyday sexism in schools

The Development Education Centre South Yorkshire have released findings of their Gender Respect Education Project which grew out of the One Billion Rising campaign to end violence against women and girls. The campaign inspired women and girls, and men who support them, to come out on the streets of more than 50 different cities across the globe on 14 February 2013 in a life affirming demonstration of dance, banners and testimonies. The three year Gender Respect Education Project sought to help children and young people to understand, question and challenge gender inequality and violence in a local and global context. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke with Helen Griffin, education officer at DECSY.