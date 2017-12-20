Sheffield charity helpline wins national award

Sheffield’s Action charity has won a Helplines Partnership national award for the impact of its Domestic Abuse Service helpline. The helpline, which takes more than 2,500 calls each year from people across the city, is open seven days a week, except bank holidays. Most callers are women, but men also use the helpline and support is also available for non-English speakers. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!

The Action Domestic Abusive Service helpline number is 0808 808 2241.