Sheffield celebrates the Chinese New Year

Sheffield celebrated the Chinese New Year with a traditional procession outside the Town Hall. Sheffield has nearly 7500 Chinese residents or 1.3% of the population, according to the 2011 Census. The Chinese population of the city has more than doubled since 2001, including over 3000 Chinese international students. It is estimated that international students make a net contribution of £120 million to Sheffield’s economy, around ten per cent of our inward investment. In 2016 Sheffield announced a 60 year partnership deal with Sichuan Guodong Construction Group, the largest agreement of its kind outside of London. The first tranche of funding of around £220 million will fund city centre projects over the next three years.The Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar New Year and is represented by one of twelve animals. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!