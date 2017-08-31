Sheffield celebrates Special Olympics athletes

Following the success of Special Olympics 2017 GB National Summer Games, Sheffield Council hosted a lunch reception to congratulate the athletes and their coaches. During the week long event some 2,600 athletes with intellectual disabilities took part in various sporting events across the city. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Special Olympics 2017
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..