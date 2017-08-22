Sheffield Carnival returns for August bank holiday

Sheffield Carnival is set to return for the first time since the 1980s with a colourful street parade starting early in the day from Bramall Lane and finishing at Norfolk Heritage Park. The carnival, with costumes, music, food and cultural activities will run alongside Sheffield Fayre as a free, family friendly event. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed joined the preparations at Weston Park Museum.
- Home
- News
- Special Olympics 2017
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..