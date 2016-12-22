Sheffield cancer research centre awarded £1 million grant

Scientists and clinicians in Sheffield are set to receive close to £1 million from Cancer Research UK and the National Institute for Health Research. The funding is to support ground-breaking work at the city’s Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre over a five year period. The Centre is a collaboration between scientists at the University of Sheffield and the clinical trials unit at Weston Park Cancer Hospital, part of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. Around 100 doctors, nurses and scientists in the city are devoting their energies to developing innovative and more effective cancer treatments. Baillor Jalloh spoke to Professor Sarah Danson of the Experimental Cancer Medicine Centre.