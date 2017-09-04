Sheffield campaigners support McDonalds strike action

With US fast food giant McDonalds facing its first ever strike at two sites in the UK, a solidarity protest was organised outside the company’s Sheffield city centre branch. Bakers Food and Allied Workers’ Union supported workers in Cambridge and Crayford are striking over pay and conditions, seeking a minimum of ten pounds an hour and an end to zero hour contracts. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Martin Mayer, secretary of Sheffield Trades Union Council.
