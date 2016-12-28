Sheffield bed company forced to close after infant death

Sheffield-based furniture manufacturer Playtime Beds has been forced to stop trading as a result of a police investigation into the death of a seven month old baby. Police have questioned a 35 year old man as part of a joint investigation into the organisation launched with Trading Standards. North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the seven month old died on 3rd November at a property in Melrosegate, York. Playtime Beds of Sheffield, has issued a safety warning stating that its made-to-measure beds “could lead to risks to children such as asphyxiation or strangulation, falling, entrapment or crushing”. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!