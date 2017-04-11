Sharp named League One Player of the Year

Sheffield United captain and top goal scorer Billy Sharp has been named English Football League One Player of the Year. Thirty-one year old Sharp was given the award ahead of team mate John Fleck and Scunthorpe’s Josh Morris. The Blades skipper was appointed captain when Chris Wilder took over in the summer and has bagged 23 league goals and led his side to automatic promotion. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
