Shaffaq Mohammed on Lib Dem leadership battle

Following the surprise decision of Tim Farron to step as Liberal Democrat leader, Sheffield Live! spoke to Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of the Lib Dem group at Sheffield Council. In a statement issued less than a week after the General Election, Farron said he was “torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader” and that he should have dealt “more wisely” with questions relating to his faith during the election campaign. Farron’s views on gay sex became a subject of growing media attention as he sought to deflect questioning on the matter. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!