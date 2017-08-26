School leavers get first look at new retail quarter

Business, Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News , , ,
PRINT
A A A

Sheffield school leavers have been given an opportunity by construction firm, BAM, to see how the cities new retail quarter is being developed. The company, working alongside Sheffield Council, is building the first phase of Sheffield’s new retail quarter located at the top of The Moor. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to construction manager Nick Howdle.