Save Nether Edge Trees report highlights needless felling

The Save Nether Edge Trees group have published results of detailed analysis into Nether Edge trees scheduled to be felled by Council contractors, Amey. There are 1095 street trees on adopted roads in the S7 area and 172 of them are threatened with felling. The area covered by the analysis is bounded by Brincliffe Edge Road, Sandford Grove Road, Marden Road, Abbeydale Road, Sharrow Lane, and Psalter Lane. The research was carried out by Paul Selby who concludes only fourteen of the trees actually require felling. Simon Thake reports for Shefield Live!