Rural schools out of reach due to poor public transport

Three out of five young people in rural areas of England do not have adequate public transport to get to their secondary school, research from Rural England concludes. The State of Rural Services report says lack of public transport is harming opportunities in education. There are also concerns about gaps in access to broadband in rural areas. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
