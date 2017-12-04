Rough sleeper finds respite after four years on the street

A former rough sleeper who has been on the streets of Sheffield for more than four years has spoken to Sheffield Live! about the risks and difficulties of living life on the street. John Flynn, who until three weeks ago had only cardboard and a sleeping bag to keep warm during the cold weather, said life has been hard living outdoors over the last few years but he is happy now to have a roof over his head at the Salvation Army. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!