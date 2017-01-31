Researchers test new mini neo-natal scanner at Royal Hallamshire

A Sheffield research team are testing a miniature imaging scanner to improve health diagnostics for new born babies. The neo-natal magnetic resonance scanner is one of only two in the world. It has been developed as part of a research project into the benefits of paediatric brain scans, led by University of Sheffield researchers Paul Griffiths, professor of radiology and Martyn Paley, professor of biomedical imaging. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!