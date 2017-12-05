Real Junk Food Project nominated for award

The Real Junk Food Project in Sheffield has been nominated as one of the four finalists for the Social Enterprise of the Year Award as one of the most promising micro-enterprises in the UK. The company, which takes unwanted food from supermarkets and shops and offers it to those in need on the basis of pay-as-you-feel, has grown tenfold in the last twelve months. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to René Meijer, director of the Real Junk Food Project.