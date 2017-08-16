Public underestimate scale of youth homelessness

A new report by the End Youth Homelessness Campaign suggests public opinion greatly underestimates the scale of youth homelessness in the UK. The findings show that most people believe there are less than 50,000 homeless young people in the UK whereas studies indicate more than 83,000. The study also revealed commonly held misconceptions, with nearly half of people citing drug or alcohol addiction as among the most common reasons for homelessness. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Claire Collingworth of homelessness charity Roundabout.