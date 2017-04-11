Prince Andrew opens new manufacturing research centre

The Duke of York, with the aid of a robotic arm, has officially opened Factory 2050, a new Sheffield University manufacturing research centre. The centre uses digital technologies to enable rapid product design and flexible component manufacture to test new production methods. The launch event included talks by key figures from the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and industrial partners including the University of Sheffield and McLaren. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..