Pop-up art exhibition in Arundel Gate underpass

A pop-up art exhibition has been on display at the Arundel Gate underpass giving passers by the chance to view work by talented local artists and to put in a bid by silent auction. Money raised will be donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as part of the programme of events sponsored by IKEA in the run up to the launch of their new Sheffield store. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
