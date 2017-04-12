Police and Hallam Union tackle hate crime

South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union have teamed up to tackle hate crime in the city. Students and university staff are often reluctant to call in the police when confronted with hate crime. Hallam Union is working with the police to tackle these issues and to help police to communicate with students and staff where necessary. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..