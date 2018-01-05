Plans to save historic Attercliffe graveyard

Friends of Zion Graveyard are hoping to save an old burial site in Attercliffe where anti-slavery campaigner Mary Anne Rowson is among those buried. The disused ground was put on sale with the possibility that memorial stones of over 58 graves could be moved and the land used as a car park instead. The heritage group are aiming to raise funds to preserve the historic graveyard and open it up to the public as a wildlife garden. A formal offer to buy the graveyard has been accepted subject to contract as well as a preliminary application to the Heritage Lottery Fund. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!