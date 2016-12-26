Pay-As-You-Feel supermarket opens in Sheffield to reduce food waste

The team behind Sheffield’s Real Junk Food Project have opened the UK’s second Pay-As-You-Feel supermarket on Christmas Eve. Located on Carlisle Street, Pitsmoor, The Sharehouse Market is open for twelve days offering the Pay-As-You-Feel service using surplus food other supermarkets have thrown away. The first shop using this model was opened in Leeds earlier this year. The idea is based on individuals paying with time, money or skills in exchange for any volume of food. Customers can volunteer, make a financial contribution or apply a skill, all to sustain the project. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Jo Hercberg of the Real Junk Food Project.