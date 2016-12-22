Paralympics rowing champion, Grace Clough, honoured as ‘Sheffield Legend’

Rio gold medal winner Grace Clough is the 20th person to receive a Sheffield Legends star on the Walk of Fame pavement outside the Town Hall. Grace, age 25, is a former High Storrs pupil and won Paralympic gold in the mixed coxed fours rowing competition. Born with a condition called Erb’s Palsy, where nerves in the shoulder are damaged during birth, Grace only took up rowing in 2013 after attending an event to promote disability sport at the English Institute of Sport. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!