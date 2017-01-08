Palestine campaigners call to boycott HP in Sheffield protest

Members of Sheffield Palestine Solidarity Campaign picketed the Staples store, Eyre Street, in a call to stop the sale of HP products, part of a wider boycott campaign to defend Palestinian rights. Campaigners claim HP is providing technologies to the Israeli government that are used in oppressive practices and in breach of international law. Invited to comment, an HP spokesperson said: “HP has been strongly committed to socially responsible business practices throughout its 75 year history. It is not our policy to take sides in political disputes between countries or regions. Instead, we focus on making the best products we can to help improve the lives of people around the world.” Sham Powell reports for Sheffield Live!