Olympic Legacy Park official opening

The Olympic Legacy Park in the Don Valley has been officially opened by the former Sheffield MP and ex-Sports Minister, Richard Caborn. The 35 acre complex is set to be part of an innovation distrct for health and wellbeing research and learning including the new UTC college, Oasis Academy School and an indoor arena that will be home to Sheffield Sharks basketball team. The outdoor spaces will feature two running routes, a 100m track and 3G sports pitches. The park will also include a hotel and business offices. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Richard Caborn at the opening.