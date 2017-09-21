Nine million drivers still use mobile phones at the wheel

A new report by the RAC suggests nine million drivers are using their mobile phones illegally whilst driving a vehicle. The report released reveals the number has fallen by a quarter compare to last year, but many are still texting or answering their phones despite tougher penalties being introduced during the year. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
