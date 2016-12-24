New recovery centre offers addicts a fighting chance

The new Sheffield Recovery Community drop-in centre is giving people with drug and alcohol problems a fighting chance to stay clean and sober. The centre at De Hood, Manor Top opened its doors earlier this month. As well as counselling and peer support, the centre offers free boxing training and fitness classes to help people become more healthy and motivated to stay on the road to recovery. The centre is run by professional boxer Reagan Denton who works with young and old in the community. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Mick Hartley, a former Sheffield nightclub owner who has been in recovery from addiction and has helped to set up the drop-in centre.