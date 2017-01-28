New exhibition highlights Sheffield’s lost architectural icons

An exhibition opening in Sheffield, titled Blink… and it’s gone, features a series of posters highlighting the demolition of Sheffield buildings which were once at the forefront of urban regeneration. The screen-printed limited editions feature sites such as the Grosvenor House Hotel, the ‘egg box’ Town Hall extension and Hallam Towers Hotel. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Rupert Wood, founder and owner of APG Works where the exhibition is being held.