New cafe opens to provide dementia support

A new cafe, called Remember When has been opened at Freshville sports and social club to give people living with dementia and their careers a place to relax and reflect. The cafe aims to provide a tailored support, advice and activities following a crowdfunding campaign that helped raise funds to start the business. Sheffield Live reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to founder Ruth Bartles.