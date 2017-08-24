New app to measure impact of city living

A new smartphone app developed by the University of Sheffield and the University of Derby is helping residents determine how city living affects our health and well being. ‘Shmapped’ invites users to record good things they see around them, and the information provided will be used by town planners to design better spaces in the future. It may also help people better enjoy their surroundings. Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust are using the app to engage communities throughout the summer in free guided walks around Sheffield’s parks, nature reserves and canals. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!