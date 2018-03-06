National campaign highlights apprenticeship opportunities

Sheffield College expects to place around ninety 16 to 24 year olds into apprenticeship vacancies as part of the National Apprenticeship Week campaign. The week long promotion highlights the benefits of apprenticeships for the young people involved as well as for the employer and wider community. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Matt Green of Bryan Bond Architects and their first apprentice, Olivia Eades.
