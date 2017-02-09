Natalie Bennett on Green Councillors Arrest

Natalie Bennett, former Green Party leader, has condemned the use of a “repressive” law to arrest her colleague Alison Teal and six others during a protest against tree felling. Alison Teal, who is the councillor for Netheredge and Sharrow, was arrested along with three other women and three men on suspicion of preventing lawful work under section 241 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act 1992 during a protest against the removal of a horse chestnut tree on Chippinghouse Road. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Natalie Bennett.