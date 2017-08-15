Milk Teeth – The Plug [27/07/2017]

It’s rare that you can leave a gig feeling that you have, in a strange way, made friends with the band after they’ve left the stage, despite not having a conversation with them. The four piece is made up of (in alphabetical order!) Becky Blomfield, Billy Hutton, Chris Webb and Oli Holbrook and each soul on stage emanated this wonderful feeling of positivity, and through their themes of Being Nice and Owning Your Okayness, it’s almost as if you are getting a lyrically hug from the band and feel that you are in an environment where you can let your guard down and just be yourself.

Despite some technical difficulties, Milk Teeth held the crowd by being completely endearing and radiating positive energy in the light of something that could have caused other bands to “get the face on”. A few jokes from the drummer Oli Holbrook sent ripples of chortles and I think perhaps some non-malicious eye rolling through the crowd.

The show was just brilliant and it left us at The Plug dying for more, I think it’s fair to say that we were surprised when the band left the stage and the lights came on! More Milk Teeth would have been the only thing that would have improved a practically perfect performance.

The group absolutely ooze the potential to be something massive and I have the utmost confidence that they will be.

Becky Blomfield is absolute power house, and a great role model for both men and women. Her incredibly interesting article Interesting article HERE from back in 2016 just shows that there is still a lot of work to do in the music industry.

Milk Teeth’s new EP “Be Nice” is available to buy now from here: http://shop.roadrunnerrecords.co.uk/uk/be-nice-vinyl-ep.html

You can follow the band on Twitter/Facebook – @MILKTEETHPUNX& https://www.facebook.com/milkteethpunx/

Thanks as well the The Plug for putting on a great show and all of their hard work. The Plug in Sheffield puts on a huge variety of shows and also club nights. Check them out https://www.the-plug.com/events-and-tickets.