Marathon runner honoured with British Citizen Award

Ray Matthews of Rotherham, aged 75, has been honoured with the British Citizens Award for his exceptional contribution to the community after a series of fundraising marathons.  Matthews began the challenge in July last year to run 75 marathons in 75 days, and to raise  £75,000 to pay for a soft playground and specialist equipment for Newman School, a special needs school in Rotherham. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!