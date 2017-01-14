Marathon man raises £30k for Rotherham school

Marathon runner Ray Matthews has presented a cheque to Newman School, Rotherham, for just under thirty thousand pounds, raised through his 75 marathons campaign. When Matthews turned 75 he decided to embark on a challenge, to run 75 marathons in 75 days. His motivation was to raise money for a Rotherham special school whose pupils and staff had hugely impressed him. Newman School offers a specialist range of provision to support children and young people with physical disabilities, medical needs and complex learning needs. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!