Liberians in Sheffield hope for peaceful transition

Vote counting has begun in the West African state of Liberia in the run-off presidential election between Vice-President Joseph Boakai and former international footballer George Opon Weah. Former chairman for the Liberian Association of Sheffield, Prince Taylor, told Sheffield Live! many Liberians in the diaspora are hopeful there will be a peaceful transition of power in the country. Turnout was low in the boxing day polls but the result is expected to lead to the first smooth transfer of power in 73 years. Mr Weah, 51, won the first round, but did not secure the required 50 per cent of the vote for an outright victory. Legal challenges delayed the vote to replace Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is Africa’s first elected female president. Baillor Jalloh reports.