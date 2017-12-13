Lib Dems fill in for Hallam MPs absence

The Liberal Democrats prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Laura Gordon, has begun holding surgeries in the constituency of suspended local MP Jared O’Mara. O’Mara has not been seen publicly since issuing an apology for a series of offensive online comments dating back to 2004 and has been reported to be limiting his parliamentary activities on the advice of his doctor. The MP has been suspended by the Labour Party pending an investigation into allegations of abusive remarks towards a woman at a Sheffield nightclub earlier this year. His team have said advice surgeries are still being held with his staff and people who have a problem can contact his office. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!