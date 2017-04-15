Lapdancing licence approved despite protest

Sheffield lapdancing club Spearmint Rhino has had it’s license renewed for a further twelve months despite over 100 formal objections being made to Sheffield Council. The licensing committee of Sheffield Council imposed new restrictions however including a requirement that club signage be concealed during daylight hours. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!