Job opportunities with Social Enterprise Exchange

Social Enterprise Exchange is a comprehensive programme of social enterprise support contributing to jobs, growth and social inclusion across the Sheffield City Region. It is delivered by a community-based consortium in collaboration with Sheffield City Region Growth Hub and is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund 2014 – 2020. Social Enterprise Exchange will promote social entrepreneurship, through awareness raising events, knowledge exchange and peer networking; it will provide support for start-ups, including hot-desks, start-up grants and mentoring; and it will offer specialist enterprise support for existing social enterprises to grow and to develop new products and services.

We are seeking applications for two new Social Enterprise Exchange posts at Sheffield Live!:

Enterprise Advisor

The successful candidate will be a marketing and communications specialist with previous experience of providing business support and extensive knowledge of social enterprise. The postholder will be responsible for providing one-to-one and group support to social enterprises supported through the Social Enterprise Exchange programme and will provide strategic marketing and communications support for the programme and for Sheffield Live!

Download job description and person specification here

Enterprise Advisor – job description

To apply please send a CV and covering letter outlining relevant qualifications, skills and experience to:

jobs@sheffieldlive.org with ‘Enterprise Advisor’ as the subject line.

Deadline: 1 May 2017

Marketing Assistant

We are seeking a motivated individual with an interest in media and social enterprise, combined with excellent communication skills and fluency in the use of social media. The postholder will assist in promotions, events and delivery of support to Social Enterprise Exchange clients.

Download job description and person specification here:

Marketing Assistant – job description

To apply please send a CV and covering letter outlining relevant qualifications, skills and experience to:

jobs@sheffieldlive.org with ‘Marketing Assistant’ as the subject line.

Deadline: 1 May 2017

Social Enterprise Reporter

We are seeking to recruit a freelance journalist with an interest in business and social enterprise to join the Sheffield Live news team. The person appointed will have previous experience in print and video journalism including video editing skills using Adobe Premiere. The postholder will be responsible for collecting social enterprise case stories and for reporting on topical issues relating to business and social enterprise.

Download invitation to tender here:

Social Enterprise Reporter

To apply please send a CV and covering letter outlining relevant qualifications, skills and experience to:

jobs@sheffieldlive.org with ‘Social Enterprise Reporter’ as the subject line.

Deadline: 12 May 2017