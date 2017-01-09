Independent Police Complaints Commission launch inquiry into Penistone Road death

The Independent Police Complaints Commission have launch an inquiry into the death of a man who was hit by a marked police car on Penistone Road in Sheffield. The 70-year-old, who has not been named, was hit by the Vauxhall Astra on Penistone Road at its junction with Bradfield Road at 18:20 GMT on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene and South Yorkshire Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the collision was under way. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!