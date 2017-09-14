Identity theft put to the shredder

A mobile truck capable of shredding tons of papers has been open for business in Rotherham to raise awareness of identity theft and raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital. More people than ever are falling victim to identity fraud with 11,130 cases reported across Yorkshire and the Humber in 2016. Locals were encouraged to bring their confidential documents to be consumed by the giant shredder and to donate what they feel to the Children’s Hospital Charity. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!