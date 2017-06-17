Hundreds join Orgreave justice anniversary rally

To mark the 33rd anniversary of the Battle of Orgreave hundreds marched with banners down Orgreave Lane as campaigners maintain their demand for a public enquiry into allegations of police misconduct. The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign was formed to shed light into the policing of Orgreave on 18 June 1984 when dozens of miners were arrested on serious charges, later dropped as allegations emerged of fabricated evidence and police brutality. Last year Home Secretary Amber Rudd decided against a public inquiry. Speakers at the rally included Yvette Cooper, Labour MP and chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!