Hundreds join Myanmar vigil at Barkers Pool

Hundreds of people gathered at Barker’s Pool on Wednesday for a vigil and demonstration in support of thousands of Rohingya muslims who have been killed or forced to flee their homes in Myanmar. Sheffield councillors and activists are calling for the nobel laureate and Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi to be stripped off her Freedom of the City over the lack of action to protect Myanmar’s muslim minority. According to the United Nations, an estimated 164,000 Rohingya muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State since violence erupted two weeks ago, many taking to the sea in fishing boats to reach Bangladesh. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!