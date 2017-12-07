Hotel plan shelved for Central Library

Plans to turn Sheffield’s listed Central Library into a five star hotel have been abandoned on grounds of cost with Sheffield Council now exploring the building’s renovation as a cultural hub. Plans to build a new library elsewhere in the city remain on the table and are expected to require around £20 million investment if they are to proceeed. Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said talks about other potential projects remain ongoing with Chinese investment partner, Sichuan Guodong Group. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!