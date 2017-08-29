Hotel offers food for the homeless

A team of chefs from Sheffield’s four-star Copthorne Hotel have been preparing hot meals for a local charity which supports homeless, vulnerable and socially excluded adults. Chefs from the 1855 Restaurant provided lunches for St Wilfrid’s Centre, Queen’s Road while the charity’s own chef was on holiday. Menus included steak, ale pie and plaice goujons with chips and mushy peas. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!