Homelessness charity Roundabout celebrates 40 years of service

Sheffield based charity Roundabout are celebrating 40 years of helping vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness in Sheffield with an anniversary fundraising campaign. The registered charity is asking supporters to donate forty pounds each to contribute towards their annual fundraising target of two hundred thousand pounds. Sheffield Live! reporter Sham Powell spoke to Tracey Jackson, deputy chief executive.
