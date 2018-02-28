Heavy snow blamed for disruption

The Siberian cold blast, dubbed the Beast from the East, has led to many school closing and caused widespread travel disruption. More than 550 schools across Yorkshire closed on Wednesday as a result of the wintry conditions. An amber weather warning still remains in place across the country. In South Yorkshire, some roads were also closed due to heavy snow fall. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to drivers on South Street in Park Hilll.
