Hanover residents fears six months after Grenfell

Residents living in the Hanover Tower block in Broomhall remain concerned at the slow pace of progress on health and safety measures, six months after the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in which 71 people died. Following the Grenfell fire, high rise buildings across the country were tested for fire safety. In Sheffield, out of 24 Council-owned tower blocks, the Hanover Tower was the only high rise to fail fire safety tests due to it’s cladding. Residents have been informed that it will take up to two years to fit new cladding to the building and to install the sprinkler systems which have been promised for all Council owned tower blocks in the city. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!