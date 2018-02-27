Gritting lorries out to keep Sheffield moving

With cold temperatures and snow arriving from Siberia, gritting lorries have been out in force to prepare for the expected impact on roads and traffic. The met office have predicted the weather will worsen over the course of the week and police have asked people to make journeys only where necessary. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Lynsey Connelly, highways maintenance operations manager for Amey.
