Gravity-defying artwork on the streets of Tinsley

A stunning public art installation by acclaimed British artist Alex Chinneck has appeared on Sheffield Road, Tinsley and is expected to draw dozens of people to the site. The sculpture depicts a red Vauxhall Corsa hanging upside-down from a curling strip of tarmac close to the Sheffield and Tinsley Canal. The location is the planned site for a major public artwork by the same artist, due to be completed by summer 2019. The current week-long installation titled Pick Yourself Up and Pull Yourself Together aims to show the potential of public art to engage residents and visitors, and to promote awareness of the Tinsley Art Project. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!